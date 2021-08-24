Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 4:24 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Magnolia Avenue in reference to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male and the deceased bodies of a male juvenile and an adult female. The adult male was detained and the Investigations Unit responded.

The adult male, 28 year old Trevon Wilhite was arrested and booked for two counts of 1st degree murder.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.