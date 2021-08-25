Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, just after 3:20 pm, power lines in the area of 14th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues were reported to be arcing. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find power lines on fire in the alley of the 1300 block between 5th and 6th Avenues. As firefighters were containing the area of the burning and downed lines, smoke was reported in a home at 1313 South 6th Avenue.

The occupant was able to safely evacuate the home. Firefighters had to contend with downed power lines, heavy smoke, extreme heat and a fire that had spread in the attic areas of the house.

Fire personnel from YFD, and other local agencies worked for several hours to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the house where the fire originated. The 1300 block of 6th Avenue was closed to traffic and is expected to be closed for several more hours as firefighters continue to deal with hotspots and flare-ups. The cause of the fire is under investigation.