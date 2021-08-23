Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend. Please note, capacity is limited. Tickets will be available for each program on a first come, first served basis.

Friday, September 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Monday, September 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at our weekly storytime! This program is best suited to ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, September 6th, for Labor Day.



Tuesday, September 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 6:30 p.m.

Evening Storytime

Enjoy stories, songs, and fun activities at this evening storytime session. This program is best suited to ages 2-6, but all are welcome.



Wednesday, September 8th & 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

Barks & Books

Children ages 6-12 are invited to sign up to read to one of our friendly guide dogs, Bella and Ricky! Space is limited; sign up begins at 9am at the Youth Services desk on the day of the program.



Wednesday, September 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

3D Modeling for Teens

Learn how to use TinkerCad and create STL files that can be used to print models on the library’s 3D printers. Ages 13-18 welcome. A valid email address is required to participate.



Wednesday, September 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.