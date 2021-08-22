Yuma News

San Luis, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday that a State Grand Jury indicted Carolina Carrazco, of San Luis, with Theft, Fraudulent Schemes, three counts of Computer Tampering, and one count of Violations of Duties of Custodian of Public Monies.

According to the indictment, Carrazco was employed as a payroll specialist with the Gadsden Elementary School District. Between October 2017 through August 2019, it is alleged that Carrazco illegally accessed the payroll system several times to avoid paying her health care premiums and to cover up her lack of payments. Carrazco’s purported actions also adversely affected the District’s trust account for their self-insurance plan cost.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General John Hudson is prosecuting the case.