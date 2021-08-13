Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Effective the first day of classes for the Fall semester on Monday, August 16, Arizona Western College will require masking inside campus facilities in situations where social distancing isn’t possible.

This update applies to students, faculty, staff, and visitors to all campus locations. The college is taking this action to protect the health and safety of the community, and to further protect the desire to return as much as possible to face-to-face interaction on campus, which is important for student engagement and success. When the college started this journey in March of 2020, it had two main objectives: to protect the health of students, faculty, staff, and the community; and help students succeed in higher education. That is just as true today as it was then.

Dr. Daniel Corr, President of AWC said, “We can only beat this if we work together using all the tools we have at our disposal. Our goal is to prevent a campus shutdown while keeping all of our populations safe AND helping our students reach their educational goals.”

Just as public health officials here in Yuma County and leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center have stated, recommendations are always subject to change based on new information, and the new information this week is the Delta variant, which has been identified as being in community transmission in Yuma and La Paz counties, is incredibly potent, is affecting younger people, and is significantly more contagious than the earlier strains of COVID-19.

In the update of masking protocols, AWC is following the lead of the three state universities and the two largest community colleges in Arizona. The college will continue to emphasize the benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine and the need for employees and students to stay home when sick. AWC will partner to provide the vaccine on campus in September and again in October.

AWC serves nearly 11,000 students across a 10,000 square mile district covering both Yuma and La Paz counties, with campus locations as far north as Parker and as far south as San Luis.