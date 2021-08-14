Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Yuma Police Department arrested and booked 35 year old Jose Arias on multiple charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

The investigation revealed Jose Arias sexually abused three adult males between December 2020 and August 2021. Jose Arias is an employee at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. The Yuma Regional Medical Center has been fully cooperative during this investigation.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.