Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 pm, a mobile home was reported to be on fire at the Wild West Estates Mobile Home Park, 2402 West 16th Street. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find smoke coming from a home in the park.

The fire, on the porch of the home, initially appeared to be nearly out, however the fire had already spread upward into the space above the home’s ceiling. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The only occupant was able to safely evacuate the home. The fire originated on the front porch and was believed to have been ignited by discarded smoking materials. The home was not be able to be reoccupied without repairs. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided assistance to the displaced resident.