Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - In an effort to make college services and resources accessible to all, Arizona Western College is staying open late on Tuesday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 18.

The AWC After Hours event will be held at the Yuma Campus from 6 to 8 p.m. on both nights to help meet the needs of students who may not be able to visit the college during regular business hours.

Financial aid, registration, advising, and cashier services will be available to students at the Welcome Center as well as free laptop rentals. Students can also get their AWC ID card at Campus Life. Tours and parent meetings will be offered during the event as well.



Additionally, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr or a member of AWC’s Cabinet will be located at the AWC Yuma Campus Starbucks to meet and greet students. There will also be opportunities for students to connect with one another as the event will feature club booths and games.



“All of our students are incredibly valuable and important to us, and we are committed to making everyone feel welcome and college ready during the first week of classes,” said Shara Skinner, Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities. “We understand that students may need to conduct business after our traditional operating hours, so for that reason, we are staying open late during Welcome Home Week. Our staff and faculty are beyond excited and prepared to meet each student individually and provide them with the support that they deserve to be successful.”



Visit AWC’s calendar here for more information about Welcome Home Week activities.