Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month. Every year many of Arizona’s drowning deaths involve flash floods. In fact, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm related hazard, and over half of all flood related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into floodwaters. Never drive into a flooded wash or other area of running water.

Remember, the National Weather Service (NWS) reminds people to “Turn around, Don’t Drown!”

Always stay aware of your surroundings, flash floods can quickly change a small stream or roadway thru a wash into a raging current. As little as 6 inches of fast moving water can knock over an adult and just 12 inches can carry away a small car. Never camp in a wash or stream bed. Stay well clear of floodwaters, they are a dangerous hazard…not a photo opportunity!

Since peak monsoon season is here, we probably can expect more summer storms to pass through our area. “Monsoon Season” runs through the end of September, so be careful and drive safely. Here are some additional things to keep in mind:

Always treat any power lines as if they were live. Don’t touch them! Leave that to the experts. Even if a line is not live at that moment, it could become live without warning. A common time for lines to be down would be during or after storms like we have recently experienced. Puddles or flowing water expand the area of danger, so be sure to stay well clear of them. Instead of stepping over them, go all the way around!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.