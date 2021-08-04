Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Late Tuesday, the Yuma Fire Department received word that Yuma Fire Department personnel are returning from the California wildfires. The Imperial Valley Strike Team they are a part of was demobilized yesterday afternoon and has started the long trip home.

They were expected to stop for the night after a few hours of travel and are expected to be getting back into Yuma sometime today in the late afternoon or evening hours. They had been in the area of Quincy, California, over 800 miles from here. An additional update will be provided when they are back to Yuma.