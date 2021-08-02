Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Council will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, in the Council Chambers at City Hall as regularly scheduled.

Over the weekend, City Hall experienced a major plumbing failure which caused extensive water damage to portions of the facility. Currently, repair and restoration work is underway. To avoid ongoing work areas and ensure safety of the public, attendees will be directed to the northwest entrance. Signage will be in place directing attendees to the Chambers.

Several options are available for those not wanting to attend in person: