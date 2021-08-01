Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Over the weekend, City Hall experienced a major plumbing failure which caused extensive water damage to portions of the facility. The incident was not related to the storm.

Crews are working diligently to make the necessary repairs. However, for the safety of the public, City Hall will be closed this week (Monday – Thursday) in order to complete restoration and repair work. All other city facilities are open and operating as normal.

While closed to the public, City operations will continue as normal. Residents are encouraged to conduct City business via the web, email, and phone during this time.

Utility bill payment options during this period include:

Online at myUMA

By mail - City of Yuma, One City Plaza, Yuma, AZ 85364

Drop box located outside of City Hall

By phone at (928) 373-4999