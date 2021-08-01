Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Got an idea for a small business? Need some mentoring? Counselors from the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are available every Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Coworking Oasis, located on the 2nd floor of the Main Library.

Take advantage of free, face-to-face evaluation and guidance from counselors with real life business ownership and management experience. If you have an idea and don’t know where to start, mentoring assistance from the SBDC can help you fast-track your plans for startup and growth. No appointment necessary - walk-ins welcome!

The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, contact Business Librarian Andrew Zollman at (928) 373-6480.