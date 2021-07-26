Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s Aqua Zumba aquatics program will return in August, offering residents a way to get an invigorating workout while staying cool.

Aqua Zumba classes will take place 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 3, 2021 at Carver Pool, 1250 W. 5th St.

Admission is a $5 drop-in fee per class, payable in cash only. Alternatively, purchase a 10-visit punch card for $40.

Combining the rhythmic music and dance steps of Zumba with the resistance of water, Aqua Zumba is a fun yet challenging workout. The water supports the body, leaving less stress on joints and muscles, while also helping to build strength.

“We are excited to expand aquatic programming beyond the summer months, and there is more to come,” noted Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “Follow Yuma Parks and Rec’s social media pages to stay up to date on programming.”

Aqua Zumba classes will run at Carver Pool through August.