Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at about 9:13 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a welfare check on a female standing in the roadway in the 5700 block of E. 32nd Street. The call was soon updated to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

The initial investigation revealed a 20 year old female was standing in the roadway waving her arms. It was then reported that the female was struck by two separate vehicles. Both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision and both vehicles stopped, along with several others, to render first aid.

The female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she was further flown to a Phoenix area hospital.

Impairment appeared to be a factor, in reference to the pedestrian.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.