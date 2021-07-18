Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 700 block of S. 1st Avenue in reference to a 911 call regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle that had collided with a residence and was backing away from it.

The investigation revealed the suspect, 36 year old Eduardo Gonzalez, physically assaulted the resident then intentionally struck the residence multiple times with his vehicle. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident. One victim was treated on scene for minor injuries. Eduardo Gonzalez was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges to include attempted homicide.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.