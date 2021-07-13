Yuma News

Somerton, Arizona - Arizona Western College is bringing their Reg Fest event to Somerton on Tuesday, July 20, to reach out to prospective students in South Yuma County interested in enrolling for the Fall 2021 semester. AWC also recently held a Reg Fest event in San Luis.

Attendees can start the admission process, join a quick advisement session, apply for support resources, and walk away registered for classes. Parents will also have an opportunity to go to an informational session.



“It is not too late to enroll in college,” said Biridiana Martinez, AWC Admissions, Recruitment & Outreach Coordinator. “Let us help you get started or complete your steps to enrollment during the Summer 2021 Reg Fest.”



Representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, Registration, and Advisement will be available to assist students during the event. More information will also be on hand about the High School Finish Line program, the Yuma Promise, KEYS Student Support Services, CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program), and the YES Program.



The event will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the AWC Somerton Center, 1011 N. Somerton Avenue. Click here to register and sign up for a timeslot, which will be offered every 30 minutes based on capacity. The online registration form allows for students to pre-select which services they need and what programs they are interested in before arriving. Masks are recommended during the event.



AWC’s fall session starts on August 16, with 16-week and short-term 8-week courses. Short-term 12-week classes will also be offered starting Sept. 13, as well as short-term 8-week classes beginning Oct. 11.