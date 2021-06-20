Arson Fire 200 block of S. 2nd Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to assist the Yuma Fire Department at an active fire in the 200 block of S. 2nd Avenue.

Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find a commercial building under construction at 212 S. 2nd Avenue that was fully involved in fire. Firefighters took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The intense heat from the fire allowed it to spread to a structure just north of it, which also sustained heavy fire damage. YFD personnel remained on scene throughout the night to watch for and extinguish any hot spots or flare-ups.

Due to the excessive smoke in the area, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center drew in the heavy smoke into its quarters. Inmates from the affected unit were relocated to a less polluted area.

There were no reported injuries, and fire investigators on scene determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set.

There is no suspect information at this time. This case is currently an active investigation.

If anyone has video and or photos in reference to this case they can be uploaded to this link. All information can be kept confidential.

https://yumapdaz.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/downtownfire

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.