Fatality Collision in the 4300 block of E 32nd Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 5:23 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of a collision with injuries in the 4300 block of E 32nd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 32nd street when a 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield while making a left turn from a private drive. Due to the failure to yield, the Honda Accord collided with the Toyota Camry.

Two individuals occupied the Toyota Camry. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The front-seat passenger was transported to YRMC with serious injuries. Additionally, the 47-year-old female driver of the Honda Accord was transported to YRMC with serious injuries.

Travelers can expect 32nd Street from Avenue 4E to 5E to remain closed for approximately 2 to 3 hours while officers investigate.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.