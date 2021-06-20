Marcus Pool to open June 22 for summer

Yuma News

Written by Yuma News Now

Yuma, Arizona - The City will open Marcus Pool, 545 W. 5th St., for summer open swim beginning Tuesday, June 22.

Summer hours (open swim hours) for Marcus Pool will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Through the City Council’s approved budget and a generous donation from AEA Federal Credit Union, Parks and Recreation leadership is excited to announce free admission this summer at Marcus Pool during open swim hours. This joint effort helps make community pools accessible to all residents.

Pools will be closed on July 4.

Pool hours and dates are subject to change. Open swim hours will change in August.