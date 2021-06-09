Arizona Western College Releases Truth in Taxation Information

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma/La Paz Counties’ Arizona Western College District has released its Truth in Taxation information for the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, in compliance with Arizona Revised Statue 15-1461.01.

According to the Truth in Taxation information, the College is proposing a 0.63% increase in the primary tax rate over fiscal year 2020-2021. The current tax, inclusive of new construction, will provide an additional $953,545 in revenues. Including the tax increase, the total taxes owed on a $100,000 home will be $213.12.

The College’s secondary tax rate is proposed to continue at .3355 as the College continues to have an outstanding general obligation debt.

Details concerning the impact of this proposal to maintain the current property tax rate are listed in the Truth in Taxation Notice published in the Yuma Sun and the Parker Pioneer on June 2 and June 9, 2021.

The District’s publicly elected five-member Governing Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, property tax rates, and levies. All interested citizens are invited to attend, virtually or in person, the public hearing on the tax increase scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Frances Morris Board Room in the College Community Center (3C) on the Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, and conducted through Zoom, at 2020 South Avenue 8E, Yuma, Arizona. For details about how to attend board meetings, visit the College’s website at www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.

A Special Meeting to vote on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, property tax rates, and levies will follow the public hearing. During the Special Meeting, by a roll call vote, the Governing Board will consider a motion to levy the property tax that will take effect on July 1, 2021.

The Board’s Regular Meeting for June is scheduled to begin immediately following the Special Meeting. Governing Board meetings are open to the public.

Additional information about the College’s budget is available online here.

For information about the College’s 2021-2022 proposed budget, tax rates, or levies, contact the College at (928) 344-7522.