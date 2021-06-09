Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Sunday, at approximately 9:34 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the Humane Society of Yuma in reference to an animal cruelty incident.

The initial investigation revealed that unknown subject(s) left four kittens in closed cardboard boxes and an adult female cat in a zipped up suitcase outside along a wall in the 4400 block of E. 40th Street. The boxes and suitcase were left in the direct sunlight.

The four kittens were found to be suffering from heat illness and the adult female cat was deceased.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward. In addition, the Humane Society of Yuma is offering a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).