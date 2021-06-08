Agents Aid Pregnant Migrant Having Labor Pains

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of three migrants who illegally crossed the border into the United States Saturday afternoon and discovered one of them was in labor.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., agents detected the group after they crossed the border along the river east of the Andrade Port of Entry. One of the migrants, a 20-year-old Honduran national, informed the agents that she was experiencing labor pains. As a result, EMS was activated and the migrant was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she subsequently gave birth.

Once the migrant and her baby are released from the hospital, she will be turned over to a sponsor, who will provide accommodations for her and her child.

The migrant was previously apprehended by Yuma agents in February and was returned to Mexico under Title 42.