Agents Apprehend Migrant Convicted of Sexual Assault

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted felon early this morning after he illegally entered the United States near the Imperial Sand Dunes.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., agents encountered Jose Lagos-Gomez near Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, west of Yuma. Lagos-Gomez and another individual, both Honduran nationals, entered the country in an isolated area under the cover of darkness in an effort to avoid detection.

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs

and Border Protection

Both migrants were arrested and transported to the Yuma station for processing. Record checks conducted on Lagos-Gomez revealed a felony conviction for sexual assault in 2018 in Beaumont, Texas, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Lagos-Gomez will be prosecuted for reentry of a convicted felon following a previous removal.