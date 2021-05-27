Theft of Catalytic Converters

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Since June 1, 2020, the City of Yuma has received 37 reported thefts of catalytic converters. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office also has had a few cases. We want to let our community know this trend is on the rise. Catalytic converters contain precious metals that are sold on the black market or recycling centers. That makes them a profitable item for thieves.

Business vehicles are often targeted after closing and citizen vehicles are targeted in the evenings. There are several ways victims can protect their vehicles from this type of theft.

1. Businesses that have vehicles parked outside should ensure they are in a secure location (fenced yard) and are in well-lit areas. Security cameras should be placed to view all external areas of the business, including where company vehicles are parked.

2. Residents should ensure their vehicles are parked in well-lit areas and if possible in a garage. Security cameras are a valuable tool and should be placed to view all external areas of the residence and where vehicles are parked.

3. Residents in apartments/condos should ensure their vehicles are locked, parked in well-lit areas.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases of theft to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.