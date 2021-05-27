Yuma County Public Health Services District extends COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in June

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) has announced the extension and expansion of vaccine eligibility to all Yuma County residents through the month of June.

June COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at the Health District, 2200 W. 28th Street:

Will be held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for entire month of June, starting June 1.

Clinic hours for all 4 days will be 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

All 3 vaccines available, although availability may vary (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

Must register by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687.

NOTE: Availability of specific vaccine(s) on each day will vary. PLEASE call ahead for information about specific vaccines on specific days.

An appointment MUST BE MADE by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687. There is NO ONLINE registration for these clinics.

The Moderna vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 18 and over. More information can be found on the CDC's website.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 18 and over. More information can be found on the CDC's website.

The Pfizer vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 12 and over. More information can be found on the CDC's website.