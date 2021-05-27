Injury Collision 100 Block W 20th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon, at about 3:08 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of an injury accident in the 100 block of W. 20th Place.

The initial investigation revealed that a silver Ford Taurus was traveling southbound in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue when the driver, a 77 year old female, lost control and collided with a residential wall. The wall is a back wall of a residence in the 100 block of W. 20th Place.

The collision caused a natural gas line to break, which caused the area to be evacuated until the gas line was shut off at approximately 4:41 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.