Figueroa appointed to Yuma County position focusing on economic prosperity for region

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma County Administrator Susan Thorpe has announced the appointment of Julio (Alejandro) Figueroa as the County’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs Director. This position is responsible for planning, organizing and directing economic development activities to include attracting new industry, business and investments to Yuma County.

The job also entails proposing and tracking local, state and federal legislative initiatives to benefit the County.

“I am excited that Alejandro has joined our team and will bring his extensive public and private sector expertise to our organization,” said County Administrator Susan Thorpe.

Figueroa has nearly 15 years of experience working as a Business and Governmental Affairs Consultant for Strategy International, a Policy and Research Analyst for ASU’s North American Center for Transborder Studies, and as Director of Programs and Operations for the Arizona Mexico Commission at the Arizona Governor’s Office.

A Yuma native, Figueroa graduated from Kofa High School and attended Arizona State University where he received a B.A. in Political Science before receiving his Master’s in Business Administration from the nationally recognized W.P. Carey School of Business.

Figueroa will administer the County’s economic development policy initiatives and related programs. He will also be responsible for activities related to intergovernmental and legislative affairs at the local, regional, state and federal levels.

This position proactively addresses critical areas previously dealt with on an ad-hoc basis. More and more state and federal legislation and regulations are affecting County operations and finances, and it is the County’s intention to ensure our voice is heard at the Statehouse and the Capitol. The County recently adopted an economic development incentive policy. This policy and the funding to support it show that the County recognizes the importance of collaborating with the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and other agencies to attract and retain high wage jobs and robust industries in the Yuma County region.