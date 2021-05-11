Brush Fires Along I-8

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday May 11, 2021, at 1:00pm, multiple brush fires were reported along Interstate 8 between Avenue 3E and 16th Street. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found up to 10 small brush fires burning along the area just off the north side of the westbound lanes. Firefighters called for additional YFD resources and began knocking down the individual fires. All were contained and knocked down before they could do any damage to surrounding properties.

Firefighters spent well over an hour in the area dealing with hot spots and monitoring for flare-ups. Arizona Department of Public Safety personnel controlled traffic on the Interstate while YFD personnel worked on the fire. The cause of the fires is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the start of these fires is asked to contact YFD Fire Investigator Bill Jones at (928) 373-4850.