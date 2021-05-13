Border Patrol Agents Catch Aggravated Felon

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended an aggravated felon after he illegally crossed the border into the United States Monday morning.

Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez, 38, was one of two migrants apprehended in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry. Record checks conducted on the El Salvadoran national revealed he is an aggravated felon who served two years in prison in California for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Caceres-Hernandez will be prosecuted for re-entering the U.S. after having previously been removed.