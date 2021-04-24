AWC presents suicide awareness and prevention virtual training

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Arizona Western College is partnering with Arizona Complete Health to raise awareness and promote action through an upcoming virtual workshop.

The Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training is designed to equip participants with the skills to effectively and appropriately intervene in a crisis or mental health situation. The QPR mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. It is not intended to be a form of counseling or treatment, but instead, a means to offer hope through positive action.



“This is an especially important topic at the college level, as rates of suicide are at an all-time high for young people,” said Student Health and Wellness Coordinator Christine Rouff. “Quality education empowers people, regardless of background, to make a positive impact and a difference in the life of someone they know.”



The free training will be held on Wednesday, May 5, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Students, staff, and faculty are invited to attend as well as members of the community. Those that might be interested in participating may include, but are not limited to, healthcare workers; first responders; friends and family of anyone struggling with mental illness; and people who work with or serve those with mental health issues.



Visit qprinstitute.com for more information about QPR.