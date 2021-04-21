Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Although it’s been “relatively” cool this Spring, we will soon be seeing higher temperatures (into the 90s at least) and we have had some responses to people suffering symptoms of dehydration. This is a good time to start thinking about heat illness precautions, before the “real” heat sets in and is here to stay for the Summer. We want to give our bodies a chance to start acclimating to the warmer weather, when 100 degree days become “normal”.

You may be spending extended times outdoors and you want to make the most of our great weather. We would like to remind people to stay hydrated, and drinking water is one of your best ways to do it (Note: drinks containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar can actually increase dehydration).

Your body’s cooling system uses evaporation. Heat and physical activity require more fluids to be consumed and if you are feeling thirsty, you are already behind in your fluid intake. Warning signs of heat related illness can include; fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness or weakness. Enjoy our beautiful weather but remember: Safety is no accident! Stay Hydrated!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.