Sex Offender Notification Manuel Joe Cota III now residing at 1405 W. 15th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is notifying the community that Manuel Joe COTA III, 40 is now residing at 1405 W. 15th Street, Yuma, Arizona 85364. He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On September 30, 2004, Manuel Joe COTA III was convicted on 1 count of Sexual conduct with a minor (Attempted).

On October 24, 2018, Manuel Joe COTA III was convicted on 1 count Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Manuel Joe COTA III is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.