City slurry sealant coming to major roads April 27 through May 1

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City’s spring pavement preservation work moves to several major Yuma roadways from April 27 through May 1. The City advises motorists to be aware of lane and street closures that week.

The City’s Public Works department will administer slurry seal applications to sections of Avenue B, Giss Parkway and Redondo Center Drive, prompting lane restrictions and road closures. Once complete, these roads will have a nicer look and an improved driving surface, and the sealant will extend the pavement life by four to eight years.

Motorists should expect delays. The City asks travelers to be aware of traffic control devices and plan extra travel time or use alternate routes. The City will place message boards in work areas for additional notification prior to work starting.

Schedule

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following roadways and dates.

Avenue B, 1st Street to 8th Street: April 27, outside lanes; April 29, inside lanes; May 1, center turn lane.

Redondo Center Drive, I-8 off-ramp south to 16th Street: April 28, traffic will be open to southbound motorists only; April 29, traffic will be open to northbound motorists only.

Giss Parkway, 4th Avenue to Gila Street: April 30, Giss will be closed to all traffic with detours marked.

For the complete schedule and maps of these and all slurry seal and oil seal locations, go to the Pavement Preservation page of the City’s website.

Please call the Public Works Department at 928-373-4504 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for questions.