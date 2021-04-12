Fatal Accident at 8800 block of Avenue 8 ½ E update

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, April 9, 2021, at about 9:23 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries in the 8800 block of Avenue 8 ½ E.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 16 year old female, collided with a wooden road barrier. The passenger, a 44 year old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

UPDATE: The deceased passenger has been identified as 44 year old John Heidmiller.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.