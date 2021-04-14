Deadline for payment on past-due city services bills is Thursday, April 15

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The deadline for payment of past-due city services bills is Thursday, April 15. Customers need to have their accounts paid in full to avoid interruption of service.

Customers with an outstanding balance should contact a City Customer Service Specialist at 928-373-5076 as soon as possible. Customers may also stop by City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue) to discuss their situation between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. alternating Fridays.

“We announced our return to normal business practices early this year to give people who needed it some time to prepare,” said Customer Account Supervisor Dawn Angulo. “However, that time has now run out. We cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to get your account current with us. Contact us immediately so we can help find the best solution for your situation.”

Those who may need financial assistance can apply for bill payment assistance; contact City Customer Service for a referral. Residents may also call 2-1-1 or visit 211arizona.org for community information and referral resources available for Yuma County.

For additional information or a referral to WACOG, please contact a City Customer Service Specialist at 928-373-5076.

Customers are invited to take advantage of the newly enhanced myUMA electronic bill payment to view bills and make payments. To learn more, visit www.yumaaz.gov/myuma.

WAYS TO PAY YOUR CITY SERVICES BILL