House Fire in the 4300 block of West 17th Place

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at about 10:10 PM, a house fire was reported in the 4300 block of West 17th Place. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from 4348 West 17th Place. It took approximately 30-40 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire. One person was home at the time of the fire, they were treated for burn injuries and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The fire was determined to have started in the back patio area of the home and had extended into the interior of the home. The fire was able to be contained to the one home, which sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but believed to have been accidental. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance. YFD personnel remained on the scene throughout the night to monitor for any hot spots or flare ups.