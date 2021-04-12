AWC Students can enroll during RegFest at San Luis Learning Center

Yuma News

San Luis, Arizona - Arizona Western College will be holding a RegFest event at the San Luis Learning Center (SLLC) on Wednesday, April 21, for prospective students interested in enrolling for the Summer or Fall 2021 semester.

Attendees will have the opportunity to start the admission process, join a quick advisement session, apply for support resources, and walk away registered for classes. Parents will also have an opportunity to go to an informational session.



Representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, and Registration will be available during the event to assist students. More information will also be on hand about the High School Finish Line program, the Yuma Promise, KEYS Student Support Services, CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program), the Informatics Program, and the YES Program.



The event will be held from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the SLLC, 1340 8th Ave. Click here to resister for RegFest and sign up for a timeslot, which will be offered every 30 minutes. The online registration form allows for students to pre-select which services they need and what programs they are interested in.



Summer session starts on June 1, with short-term 4-week and 8-week course offerings. Additional short-term 4-week classes begin July 5.



Fall session starts on August 16, with 16-week and short-term 8-week courses. Also during the fall semester, short-term 12-week classes will be offered starting Sept. 13, and short-term 8-week classes will begin October 11.

