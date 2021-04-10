Gun Shots 2500 Block of Virginia Drive impact two adults

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 12:41 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2500 Block of Virginia Drive for the report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males with injuries. Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. One male, with a gunshot wound, was flown to a Phoenix area hospital in serious condition.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.