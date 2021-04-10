Fatality Collision 8800 block of Ave 8 and half E

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Last night at about 9:23 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries in the 8800 block of Avenue 8 ½ E.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 16 year old female, collided with a wooden road barrier. The passenger, a 44 year old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.