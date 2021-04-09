AWC delays fall registration start date to April 19

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College will postpone the opening of Fall Registration while staff and faculty work with academic leadership to refine the schedule, so it offers a strong mix of in-person and remote or online courses.

Fall registration will begin on April 19, one week later than initially planned. The delay will allow for additional time to secure a variety of course modalities for students.



The college is guided by the same two principles it started with: keeping students, faculty, staff, and community safe; and helping students complete their education.



More details regarding the plan for next semester can be found online in the Fall 2021 Instruction Plan.