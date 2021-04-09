Arizona Western College emphasizes safety back to campus, choice in Fall 2021-2022 class schedule

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College has kept two guiding interests in mind when making decisions about the Fall 2021 semester: (1) keeping students, faculty, staff, and communities safe, and (2) helping student achieve their academic goals.

With these important objectives in mind, AWC’s Fall 2021 Instruction Plan will include course offerings in five different modalities. The varying formats were chosen to help students return to instructional modes that best fit their lifestyle. Not all of these modes will be offered at all times:

In-Person – students meet for class in-person learning in classrooms or lab space.

Hybrid – students meet with faculty and classmates a minimum 50% of the time in-person at specified times each week, and 50% of the remaining class time is online.

Zoom – students meet with faculty and classmates via Zoom at specified times each week, and other class time is online. Students are not required to meet in-person with faculty or classmates.

Zoom/In-Person – students meet via Zoom and/or in-person at specified times each week, and the remaining class time is online. Students are required to meet in-person to complete certain activities throughout the semester.

Online – students will complete coursework online throughout each week of the semester. Students are not required to meet in-person with faculty or classmates.

The majority of employees will be returning to work on campus to offer a combination of in-person and remote services, as per student need. To accomplish this, AWC is adhering to CDC guidelines regarding stopping the spread of COVID-19.



Fall semester courses will begin on Monday, Aug. 16. Additionally, short-term 12-week sessions will start Monday, Sept. 13, and short-term 8-week sessions will begin Monday, Oct. 11.



The Residence Halls are anticipated to be at full occupancy for the Fall 2021 semester. All students living on campus will be required to show evidence of vaccination for COVID-19. Guests and visitors will not be permitted in the Residence Halls.



The college will work to safely open district-wide student spaces, including the Diversity Lounge, Game Room, LGBTQ Resource Room, Student Military & Veterans Center, and Arnold’s Lounge (San Luis). A scheduling system is currently in the works to allow for the spaces to open with limited occupancy. The AWC Fitness Center will prioritize student access while the center is also on limited capacity.



Student Support Services including Tutoring, Academic Library, Academic Advising, Financial Aid will continue to serve students both in person and remotely. The Campus Eatery and Starbucks are both open with reduced indoor and increased outdoor seating.



Nearly 800 laptops have been outfitted and are ready to loan out at no charge to students who are registered for Fall Classes. Students will be held responsible for loss or damage to laptops, but there is no up-front financial responsibility. Web cameras are also available on loan. Additionally, there is increased outdoor WiFi at the 3C parking lot, the Parker Learning Center, and the San Luis Learning Center.



Students are now able to self-place into English and Math courses through the Testing Services website. Faculty have created simple tables for students to follow, either on their own or with the help of their academic advisor, to determine which level class will be best for them.



Plans for Performing Arts performances are currently being developed. AWC is working to continue to find ways for students to demonstrate their fine and performing arts skills for audiences.

AWC is planning for regular athletic competition with necessary protections in place. The college will continue to align practices with CDC and NJCAA guidelines and will release fan attendance protocol as needed closer to the start of competition.



International students will be welcomed on campus in line with the program’s standard health and safety measures.

The college will maintain increased emphasis on educating the college community on healthy behaviors and personal responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

Maintaining physical distancing between people (current CDC guidance)

Staying home when sick, or if exposed to COVID-19

The use of masks

Cleaning and disinfecting schedules in AWC facilities

Sneeze guards at all public-facing desks

Limiting public use of spaces (plans will develop to meet shifting community health metrics and CDC guidelines)

More information can be found at azwestern.edu/COVID under Plan for Fall Instruction 2021.