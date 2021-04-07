Construction Site Fire in the 2100 block of west 8th Street

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 4:15 am, numerous reports were received of a large fire at a construction site in the 2100 block of west 8th Street. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a large fire involving several housing units under construction. Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes. Damage was contained to three of the duplex housing units in the complex under construction.

While firefighters were still arriving on the scene, a second fire was discovered in a large construction dumpster on the opposite side of 8th Street in an area of unincorporated Yuma County. YFD and Rural Metro Fire Department personnel contained that fire to the dumpster and extinguished it. The fires are being investigated by both YFD and the Yuma Police Department.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.

If you have information about arson crimes, contact the police department, or information can also be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).