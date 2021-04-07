AWC to offer presentation on sexual assault awareness

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Student Health and Wellness Department, Student Activities, Campus Police, and the Professional Administrative Association are hosting a virtual presentation by international speaker Brittany Piper in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event will be held via Zoom from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19. The meeting ID is: 823 7886 1384 and the passcode is: AWC. The free event is open to students and staff, as well as Yuma and La Paz community members.

Piper is an international activist, speaker, and healing and wellness coach, cultivating more than 300 programs spanning nine years and three continents. Her work has been recognized by The U.S. Army, The Clinton Foundation, Cosmopolitan, Elite Daily, and more. She is a sexual assault survivor and leading national expert and advocate on sexual violence prevention and recovery, speaking to tens of thousands of students, detectives, employees, inmates, and military members each year.



She is also the founder and creator of The Functional Breakthrough Method, a 1-on-1 coaching and healing program that supports survivors of trauma. Lastly, she is a social justice photographer for women’s organizations in conflict countries.



Whether in a slum in Uganda, a rape crisis center in South Africa, a rural village in India, or even a university or college campus or boardroom in the United States – she has stood alongside the silenced and suffering of the world sharing her story of resilience, vulnerability, inspiration, and hope.



For more information about this event, contact the Student Health and Wellness Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7602.