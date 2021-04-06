Yuma Sector Canine Sniffs Out 60 Pounds of Meth

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out 60 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on Friday.

Packages of meth were hidden behind and

underneath the rear seats

Agents referred a Ford Expedition to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 2:15 p.m. While in secondary, a canine alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a total of 56 packages of methamphetamine hidden under the vehicle’s bench seats and behind the rear cargo side panels. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also discovered.

“This is yet another example of the great work our agents and their canine partners do to keep deadly drugs off of the streets and out of our communities,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

Agents seized the methamphetamine, worth an estimated $108,000, and arrested the male driver and female passenger, both U.S. citizens from California.