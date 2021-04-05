City reminds customers of April 15 deadline for unpaid city services bills

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - The City reminds customers who are behind on their city services bill that the deadline for paying outstanding balances, April 15, is approaching quickly.

Residents will need to have their accounts paid in full by that date to avoid interruption of service.

Those who may need financial assistance can apply for bill payment assistance. The City works with the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) to provide assistance per year to qualifying households. Residents may also call 2-1-1 or visit 211arizona.org for community information and referral resources available for Yuma County.

For additional information or a referral to WACOG, please contact a City Customer Service Specialist at 928-373-5076. Customers may stop by City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue) to discuss their situation between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. alternating Fridays.

Having recognized the impact of COVID-19 on the community, the City had suspended disconnection of water services for nonpayment to ease the burden on struggling residents. In order for the City to continue providing quality services to all customers, the City announced in February it would return to normal business practices on April 15.

“If a customer can’t pay the full past-due amount, it’s imperative that they contact the City to help us find the best solution for their situation,” said Budget and Revenue Manager Teresa Laurent. “Our desire is to help every customer’s account become current as we return to normal business practices on April 15.”

Customers are invited to take advantage of the newly enhanced myUMA electronic bill payment to view bills and make payments. To learn more, visit www.yumaaz.gov/myuma.

