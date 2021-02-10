Pro golf tour held successful tour event at Desert Hills

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - Professional golf returned to Yuma for the second time in two months as the the SwingThought Golf Experience Platform Stop 7 visited Desert Hills Golf Course February 2-3, when a player from Florida took top prize.

Formerly the NGA Tour, SwingThought is “a consistent and proven golf experience platform” for female and male golf professionals competing for unmatched and equal purses, according to their website.

Alejandro Tosti of Aventura, Fla. shot 65, 65 to take first place and won $14,050.00. Akshay Bhatia from Wake Forest, N.C. carded 66, 65 for second place and won $4,050.00. Kolton Lapa of Mesa had rounds of 63, 69 and Trevor Simsby from San Diego shot 65, 67 as they finished joint third.

Players raved about the Desert Hills layout, course conditions and how well they were treated in Yuma, noted City of Yuma Golf Operations Manager Drew Smith.

The event took place in an environment where players, tournament officials and staff followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

The SwingThought tour marked the second appearance of a professional golf tour at Desert Hills, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, during this season. The Sunbelt Senior Tour Championship took place there Dec. 8-11, 2020.

“Professional tour events, along with rankings and mentions in national golf publications, continue to demonstrate that Yuma is a desirable destination for golf and Desert Hills is a great facility for play,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau.