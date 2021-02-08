Yuma Border Patrol Agents Apprehend, Identify Sex Offender

Yuma News

Ajo, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an aggravated felon and convicted sex offender early Tuesday morning after he made illegal entry into the U.S.

The man was one of 10 Mexican nationals apprehended by Ajo Station agents at approximately 10:30 p.m. on February 1, after illegally crossing the border through the desert near Ajo.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the subjects were transported to the Yuma Station for processing. During processing, record checks conducted on the 10 Mexican nationals revealed one of them had been arrested and prosecuted for aggravated sexual assault with a child for which he was convicted and confined for 3 years. The subject has been arrested and convicted previously for assault, and he has been previously removed from the U.S. following the completion of his sentence for that crime.

The man will face prosecution for entering the U.S. after having previously been removed, and will eventually be returned to Mexico.