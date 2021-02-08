Fatality Collision 1300 block S 14th Ave Updates

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, February 5, 2021, at about 5:38 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicycle in the 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed a 59 year old male, who was riding a bicycle, was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue. The bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign at 12th Street and collided with a GMC Savanna van that was traveling westbound on 12th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no reported injuries from the driver, a 57 year old male, of the GMC Savanna.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

UPDATE: The deceased bicyclist has been identified as 59 year old Adelaido Robles.

The case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.