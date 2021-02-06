Fatal Accident 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue

Yuma News

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at about 5:38 p.m., Yuma Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicycle in the 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed a 59 year old male, who was riding a bicycle, was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue. The bicyclist failed to stop at the stop sign at 12th Street and collided with a GMC Savanna van that was traveling westbound on 12th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. There were no reported injuries from the driver, a 57 year old male, of the GMC Savanna.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.